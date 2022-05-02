Derry’s Eurovision hopeful Brooke Scullion jets off to contest in Turin

Pictured at Dublin airport ahead of departure to the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, is Derry's Brooke Scullion, Ireland's representative at this year's competition. Brooke will perform That's Rich in the second semi-final of the competition on May 12th, from 8pm on RTÉ 2. The final will be broadcast on May 14th from 8pm on RTÉ One. Picture Andres Poveda

Brooke, from Bellaghy, will take to the Eurovision stage to perform her self-penned song ‘That’s Rich’, which was chosen by the public as Ireland’s entry during a special episode of the Late Late Show.

The former Magee student will compete in the second sem-final of the competition on Thursday, May 12 and is hoping to be put through to the final itself, which will take place on Saturday, May 14 to around 180 million people worldwide.

Speaking to the Journal recently, Brooke - who previously reached the final of The Voice UK - described the opportunity to represent Ireland as ‘so exciting’ and told how the song came to be.

“I came off the Voice UK as a finalist and it was peak pandemic time. I thought: ‘What do I do now?’ There were no live gigs, so I got into writing sessions over Zoom. This song. ‘That’s Rich’ was the first one I ever wrote. I wrote it with Izzy Warner and it was produced by Karl Zine. I said that I really wanted to do an 80s song, like a timeless classic that you could listen to anytime and it would sound current. I loved it and didn’t write it for anyone but myself. There was no pressure on me.”

Derry has a special place in the competition’s heart and Brooke said previous winner, Dana, has been in touch and is helping to mentor her.

