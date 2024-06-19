Donegal Public Services centres providing free period products
Donegal County Council this week announced the extension of its Period Dignity Initiative in collaboration with the Donegal Family Resource Centre Network.
The initiative aims to help end period poverty through access to free menstrual products, as well as hygienic spaces to use them and safe waste management in accessible public buildings.
Period poverty refers to the inability to afford and access menstrual products, sanitation and hygiene facilities and education and awareness to manage menstrual health. Access to these products may be because of cost, or for social or cultural reasons.
In launching the initiative, Donegal County Council Chief Executive, Mr. John G. McLaughlin said “ Supported by the Department of Health, through the implementation of the Healthy Ireland Round 4 Programme and Slaintecare Healthy Communities Programme, Donegal County Council will have invested over €1 million in health and wellbeing initiatives throughout the County between 2023 and 2025.”
Outlining the value of the project to the local community, Director of Community Development and Planning Services, Mr. Liam Ward said: “Poverty and disadvantage are significant risk factors for period poverty. Donegal County Council, working in partnership with the Donegal Family Resource Centre Network, is committed to meeting the physical and mental health and wellbeing needs of the most vulnerable members of our community.”
Mr. Patsy Lafferty, Director of Housing, Corporate & Cultural Services said “Donegal County Council’s headquarters and public service centres provide access points to our communities throughout the County for the delivery of various essential services, from local authority-based services such as housing, motor tax and planning services to other public services such as social welfare, citizens information and MABS.
Donegal’s Family Resource Centre Network is a participative and empowering network that support families while building the capacity and leadership of local communities. Providing free products from no-cost dispensers in these readily accessible public buildings helps promote period dignity.”
Ms. Margaret Fitzgerald, Healthy Ireland Coordinator welcomed the initiative and said “Many of us are in the privileged position of being able to afford menstrual products and may find it hard to imagine not having this basic human need met but the Healthy Ireland Survey 2022 reported 24% of women surveyed have experienced at least one indicator of period poverty, with 14% aged over 25 reported having to improvise with materials not intended for use during their period”.
The range of period products available in Donegal County Council’s headquarters and public service centres are organic and eco-friendly, made with 100% certified organic cotton, with fully recyclable tampon applicators and compostable packaging. Menstrual underwear and menstrual cups along with single use tampons and sanitary pads/towels are also available through the Family Resource Centres.
Provision of free products from ‘no cost’ dispensers will be available in the following –
Donegal County Council County House and Motor Tax Office, Lifford
Carndonagh Public Service Centre
Donegal Public Service Centre
Dungloe Public Service Centre
Letterkenny Public Service Centre
Milford Public Service Centre
Cara House FRC, Letterkenny
Donegal FRC, Donegal Town
Downstrands Family Resource Centre, Portnoo
Dunfanaghy Family Resource Centre
Mevagh Family Resource Centre, Downings
Moville Family Resource Centre
Raphoe Family Resource Centre
St. Johnston & Carrigans Family Resource Centre
