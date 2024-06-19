Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Free period products from free ‘no cost’ dispensers will be available in Inishowen public services centres, alongside a number of others across Donegal.

Donegal County Council this week announced the extension of its Period Dignity Initiative in collaboration with the Donegal Family Resource Centre Network.

The initiative aims to help end period poverty through access to free menstrual products, as well as hygienic spaces to use them and safe waste management in accessible public buildings.

Period poverty refers to the inability to afford and access menstrual products, sanitation and hygiene facilities and education and awareness to manage menstrual health. Access to these products may be because of cost, or for social or cultural reasons.

Pictured L-R: Patsy Lafferty, Director of Housing, Corporate & Cultural Services, Donegal County Council; Margaret Fitzgerald, Healthy Ireland Coordinator, Donegal County Council; John G McLaughlin, Chief Executive, Donegal County Council; Liam Ward, Director of Community Development and Planning Services, Donegal County Council.

In launching the initiative, Donegal County Council Chief Executive, Mr. John G. McLaughlin said “ Supported by the Department of Health, through the implementation of the Healthy Ireland Round 4 Programme and Slaintecare Healthy Communities Programme, Donegal County Council will have invested over €1 million in health and wellbeing initiatives throughout the County between 2023 and 2025.”

Outlining the value of the project to the local community, Director of Community Development and Planning Services, Mr. Liam Ward said: “Poverty and disadvantage are significant risk factors for period poverty. Donegal County Council, working in partnership with the Donegal Family Resource Centre Network, is committed to meeting the physical and mental health and wellbeing needs of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Mr. Patsy Lafferty, Director of Housing, Corporate & Cultural Services said “Donegal County Council’s headquarters and public service centres provide access points to our communities throughout the County for the delivery of various essential services, from local authority-based services such as housing, motor tax and planning services to other public services such as social welfare, citizens information and MABS.

Donegal’s Family Resource Centre Network is a participative and empowering network that support families while building the capacity and leadership of local communities. Providing free products from no-cost dispensers in these readily accessible public buildings helps promote period dignity.”

Ms. Margaret Fitzgerald, Healthy Ireland Coordinator welcomed the initiative and said “Many of us are in the privileged position of being able to afford menstrual products and may find it hard to imagine not having this basic human need met but the Healthy Ireland Survey 2022 reported 24% of women surveyed have experienced at least one indicator of period poverty, with 14% aged over 25 reported having to improvise with materials not intended for use during their period”.

The range of period products available in Donegal County Council’s headquarters and public service centres are organic and eco-friendly, made with 100% certified organic cotton, with fully recyclable tampon applicators and compostable packaging. Menstrual underwear and menstrual cups along with single use tampons and sanitary pads/towels are also available through the Family Resource Centres.

Provision of free products from ‘no cost’ dispensers will be available in the following –

Donegal County Council County House and Motor Tax Office, Lifford

Carndonagh Public Service Centre

Donegal Public Service Centre

Dungloe Public Service Centre

Letterkenny Public Service Centre

Milford Public Service Centre

Cara House FRC, Letterkenny

Donegal FRC, Donegal Town

Downstrands Family Resource Centre, Portnoo

Dunfanaghy Family Resource Centre

Mevagh Family Resource Centre, Downings

Moville Family Resource Centre

Raphoe Family Resource Centre