A spokesperson for the National Lottery has now urged all EuroMillions players in Ireland to check their tickets to ensure that they do not miss out on any of the big prizes following Friday night’s special draw.

“What an amazing result last night for our Irish EuroMillions players. Among the 100 guaranteed prizes of €1 million throughout the entire EuroMillions community, players in Ireland managed to win not one, but three of the €1 million prizes up for grabs! In total, we had over 76,000 prize winners in the EuroMillions and Plus games, so we are urging all our players, especially those in Donegal, Meath and Dublin who played in-store and online to check their tickets carefully."

The National Lottery has also confirmed that one of the winning €1 Million raffle prize tickets was purchased online or on the National Lottery website by a player in Dublin. The other two winning selling locations of the €1 million raffle prize in Donegal and Meath are retail based and will be announced in the coming days.

The Euromillions ticket was bought in Donegal.

“For any National Lottery prizes over €1 million, we always ensure that we give the winners a number of days to allow their life-changing win to sink in before we announce the exact winning location. We look forward to sharing the news of the big wins with the local retailers and I’m sure there will be plenty of celebrations when their wins are announced,” added the National Lottery spokesperson.

The National Lottery has advised all of Friday night’s big EuroMillions winners to check their tickets carefully and if they have a winning ticket in their possession, they should sign it immediately and keep it in a safe place. To claim their prize, winners are asked to make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for their prize to be paid.