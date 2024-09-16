Further details confirmed ahead of visit of St Bernadette’s relics to Derry Diocese

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Further details of the visit of the relics of Saint Bernadette to the Derry Diocese in October have been confirmed.

Saint Bernadette’s relics will visit the Derry Diocese, hosted by Saint Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry, on October 13 and 14.

The Ceremony of Welcome will take place at 2pm on Sunday, October 13, followed by Rosary hourly at 3pm, 4pm, 5pm and Rosary and Devotions at 6pm.

Mass will be celebrated at 7pm followed by a Candlelit Procession at 9pm. Confessions will be held between 3 – 6pm.

On Monday, October 14, Mass of Our Lady of Lourdes will be celebrated at 8am, with the Mass of St Bernadette at 10am. The Angelus and Rosary will be prayed at 12 Noon, followed by the Rosary again at 2pm and Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3pm.

The Rosary will be prayed at 4pm, followed by Stations of the Cross at 5pm and Rosary at 6pm.

Mass of the Immaculate Conception with the anointing of the sick will be held at 7.30pm with Holy Hour beginning at 9pm. Confessions on Monday are between 11am and 7pm.

Last week, Archbishop Eamon Martin said the opportunity to venerate Saint Bernadette’s relics in Ireland ‘will be a source of hope, great joy and inspiration’.

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland said that in welcoming the relics, ‘faith communities around the country will pray in the “spirit of Lourdes” and come to know the message of Our Lady, a message of enduring relevance for us today’.

See St Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry Diocese on Facebook to keep up to date.