Inishowen tragedy: Teenagers' deaths are 'every parent's worst nightmare'

Cathaoirleach of Inishowen, Councillor Terry Crossan said the deaths of the young woman and man, both in their late teens, are a heartbreaking tragedy.

He said: “I was absolutely saddened to wake up to the horrendous news of yet another overnight tragedy, in the North Inishowen area, where two young teenagers, a boy and a girl, have so tragically lost their lives.

"I would like to take this opportunity to extend sincere condolences to their parents and wider, extended families and I would also wish the other individual, who has been injured, a speedy and quick recovery.”

Labour Donegal County Councillor Martin Farren (left) and Cathaoirleach of Inishowen, Sinn Fein County Councillor Terry Crossan.

Councillor Martin Farren, who lives in Moville, just a few miles from where the single-vehicle collision occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, November 6, said the community is praying for the families of the young people who tragically lost their lives and the young man who was injured.

He said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with them. It is very sad that this should have happened.

"It is every parent’s worst nightmare, when this news comes to your door. From the community’s perspective, our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very sad time.”

The single vehicle collision occurred at approximately 12:30am at Terrawee, Gleneely.

The young woman and man, both in their late teens, were pronounced dead at the scene while a man in his late teens was transferred to hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The R238 was closed following the collision and local diversions are in place.