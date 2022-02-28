Ireland won't play Russia at any level until further notice

Irish internationals Shane Duffy and James McClean

The Football Association of Ireland has offered its full and unequivocal support to Ukraine’s FA.

It has confirmed that no Irish team will play against Russia at any level until further notice.

FAI President Gerry McAnaney and CEO Jonathan Hill have contacted their counterparts in the Ukraine with messages of support and solidarity and to inform them that the FAI will be as flexible and accommodating as possible with regards to the staging of the two UEFA Nations League fixtures against Ukraine due to be played in June.

The CEO Jonathan Hill has also confirmed that the Association will not play against any Russian team at any level whilst the current situation prevails.

Mr. Hill said: “In light of the current situation, I can confirm that we will not consider any international fixture against any Russian side, no matter what the level, until further notice.”

In a further show of solidarity, the Aviva Stadium will be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag at 7pm tonight when landscapes all across the world will also turn blue and yellow.

President McAnaney added: “We have confirmed to our colleagues at the Ukraine Association of Football that the FAI stands firmly alongside them in light of this terrible situation. We will join with the IRFU and Aviva Insurance to turn the Aviva Stadium yellow and blue this evening and I am sure that fans at our League of Ireland games tonight will also show their support for the people of the Ukraine.”