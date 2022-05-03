Man dies in Inishowen road traffic collision

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred near Buncrana, Co. Donegal on Monday evening, May 2 at approximately 10.50pm.

The collision involved two vehicles on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh.

The driver of one vehicle, a male aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Gardai are investigating the collision.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The condition of the passenger, a female aged in her 30s, is described as serious.

The Mountain Road (R244) is currently closed between Buncrana and Carndonagh as the scene is preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place at Drumfries and Churchlanquarters.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.