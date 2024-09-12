Motorcyclist dies in Donegal collision
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic incident in Bunbeg, on Wednesday, September 11. The single vehicle incident, involving a motorbike, occurred at approximately 2.50pm on the R257.
The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was fatally injured. The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.
The road was closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and has since re-opened. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 00353 74 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
