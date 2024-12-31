New rules for XL Bully dogs now in force

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Owners of XL Bully dog owners have been reminded that as of December 31, 2024, it is illegal to own an XL Bully dog without an Exemption Certificate.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application window for XL Bully dog exemptions is now closed.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said that anyone who has an XL Bully dog that is not exempted ‘is breaking the law and faces prosecution and a criminal record.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their dog will also be seized, and it will be for a Court to determine whether it can be exempted.

The application window for XL Bully dog exemptions is now closed. Alexandre - stock.adobe.com

Speaking on New Year’s Eve, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “The level of risk associated with XL Bully type dogs is well known. From today, it is illegal to own an XL Bully dog without an Exemption Certificate. This is the second stage of legal safeguarding measures which I introduced to ensure the safety and protection of the public, livestock and other animals.

“I know the majority of dog owners are responsible and have taken the necessary steps to comply with the new laws. Unfortunately, if owners have not acted to exempt their XL Bully dog they are now in breach of the legal requirements and will face enforcement action.

"My Department will continue to support councils to make sure the safeguards are effectively enforced."

XL Bully owners are reminded that they must abide by the conditions of exemption for their exemption certificate to remain valid. If your XL Bully dog is not neutered you must arrange for your dog to be neutered, and evidence provided to your local council by 30 June 2025.

These rules follow on from the implementation of legal safeguards which took effect from July 5 and now by law requires owners of XL Bully type dogs to ensure their dog is muzzled and, on a lead, when in a public place. Selling, gifting, exchanging, or breeding from an XL Bully type dog is also prohibited.

More information can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/xlbullydogs.