Organisers appeal across North West to join 'Long March for Gaza' from Malin Head to Buncrana

Not many people are aware that Inishowen and Gaza are the same length - 25 miles.

But the similarities end there.

Inishowen has a population of 40,544; Gaza’s population stands at 2.1 million, even greater than that of the whole of Dublin city and County (1.5 million)

The Inishowen peninsula covers an area of 884.3 square km, Gaza less than half that.

Participants from the Mourning March in Buncrana for Gaza, which took place in August. Photo: Inishowen Palestine Solidarity Group

Imagine a population larger than that of Co. Dublin, in an area less than half of that of Inishowen, and you have an idea of life in Gaza. And that’s before what has now been officially labelled a genocide, with Palestinian women, men and children being killed daily by guns, bombs, drones and starvation.

It was this stark reality that has prompted a number of groups actively supporting Palestine to come together to organise the Long March for Gaza.

These groups are the Inishowen, Derry and Letterkenny branches of Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, together with the Strabane BDS group (Boycott, Divest, Sanction).

The Long March will start at Ireland’s most Northerly point, Banba’s Crown, Malin Head, at 7.30 a.m. on Saturday, September 13, winding its way through the beautiful and scenic Inishowen peninsula, finishing at Buncrana by approximately 7.30 p.m.

“We are marching from the Sea to the River.” said a spokesperson for the organising group, “25 miles in total, the length of Gaza.”

The march will be in five stages, with rest points in between. No one has to do the whole march, but people are determined to march the whole way.

“We are marching to honour the dead of Gaza, and to demand a stop to this genocide,” the spokesperson said.

"Our government, by its inaction on the Occupied Territories Bill, and by allowing warplanes to use Irish airports and fly through Irish airspace, is complicit in this genocide. It is not generally known but Ireland has the second largest trade with Israel after the U.S.

“We want to send out yet another really strong message that this must not be allowed to continue, the killing must stop, the aid must flow in. Come and join us on September 13 and make this a huge demonstration of solidarity with Palestine.”

Fundraising is also a priority for the organisers of the Long March for Gaza. Donations can be made through sponsorship forms, or online, by going to https://linktr.ee/longmarchforgaza

More information on the march can be obtained at the same link. The organisers are encouraging all participants to register using this link.

Other platforms include: Instagram [@ipsc_inishowen] and Facebook [IPSC Inishowen]

The groups organising this March are sending out an appeal to people all across Donegal and throughout Ireland to join them in what they expect will be one of the biggest marches Inishowen has ever seen - certainly the longest.

"It doesn’t matter if you are not an athlete, a marathon or a park runner, a sports person, or a walker. If you feel strongly for the people of Palestine and world justice, please join us

on September 13, 7.30 a.m. at Malin Head, or at any stage of the route.”