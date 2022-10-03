The Central Statistics Office’s Arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland release was published on Monday and is the sixth in a series of releases by the CSO providing insights into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis.

This release, which includes data up to September 25, includes an analysis of Ukrainian arrivals who are availing of support and services from the Department of Social Protection, as well as providing insights into primary and secondary school enrolments overseen by the Department of Education. Also included is an experimental measure of arrivals from Ukraine that were still administratively active after July 31 2022, incorporating PAYE Modernisation (PMOD) and Department of Social Protection data. Furthermore, data on barriers to work, previous and current employment and education level is included in the release.

In Donegal, there are 430 people living in the Carndonagh Local Electoral Area (North Inishowen) and 137 in Buncrana LEA (South Inishowen).

Organisers of the candle-lit vigil in solidarity with the people of Ukraine with Fr Ignaacy Saniuta at Guildhall Square in March. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2209GS – 030

There are 402 people from Ukraine living in Milford LEA and 696 in Glenties. The Donegal LEA is home to 1268 people – the largest figure in the county and there are 276 Ukrainians living in Lifford/Stranorlar LEA. Letterkenny LEA has 531 Ukrainians living in the town.

Further commenting on the release, Karola Graupner, Statistician, said: “Our analysis also shows that the rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs in the country from 0.07% to 7.87%. The LEA with the highest rate is Ennistimon in Co. Clare."

The CSO outlined how the Temporary Protection Directive (2001/55 EC) was activated on March 4, 2022 by EU Council Decision EU 2022/382, to provide immediate protection in EU countries for people displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on the 24 February 2022. Their publication examines and analyses the population cohort that availed of the temporary protection and received a PPSN.