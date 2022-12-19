The Irish Defence Forces confirmed that Private Rooney, who was based in Newtowncunningham, was repatriated home from Lebanon by an Irish Air Corps CASA aircraft and was accompanied on this flight by a number of his colleagues from the 121 Infantry Battalion, including his company commander.

Private Rooney’s family were afforded private time with the remains in Baldonnel and a short prayer service was conducted before the remains departed Baldonnel with a Garda escort.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.Numerous tributes have been paid to the young man since his untimely death on Wednesday.

Peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) attend the repatriation ceremony for Irish soldier Sean Rooney who was killed on a UN patrol, at Beirut international airport on December 18, 2022. The convoy of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) came under fire near the village of Al-Aqbiya late on December 14, also wounding three other peacekeepers, the Irish military said.

His former school, St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny said it was ‘deeply saddened’ to learn of the death of it past pupil and offered his family and friends their deepest sympathies.