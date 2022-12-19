Private Sean Rooney's remains arrive back home to Ireland
The remains of Private Seán Rooney, the Irish soldier killed in Lebanon last week, arrived from Beirut Airport to Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, Co. Dublin this morning, December 19 at approximately 08.30 am.
The Irish Defence Forces confirmed that Private Rooney, who was based in Newtowncunningham, was repatriated home from Lebanon by an Irish Air Corps CASA aircraft and was accompanied on this flight by a number of his colleagues from the 121 Infantry Battalion, including his company commander.
Private Rooney’s family were afforded private time with the remains in Baldonnel and a short prayer service was conducted before the remains departed Baldonnel with a Garda escort.
Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.Numerous tributes have been paid to the young man since his untimely death on Wednesday.
His former school, St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny said it was ‘deeply saddened’ to learn of the death of it past pupil and offered his family and friends their deepest sympathies.