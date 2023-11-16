A co-ordinated, day of action took place between the PSNI and An Garda Siochana on the Derry-Donegal border at Bridgend on Thursday morning aimed at reducing the number of people being killed on the roads in Ireland.

In what was the first of its kind between both both police services, Gardai and Police spoke to motorists at a checkpoint conducted on both sides of the border as part of a National Slow Down Day targeting speed offences.

Speaking to the Journal, PSNI’s head of roads’ policing, Chief Inspector Graham Dodds also warned that, while education was the aim of the cross-border day of action, further operations will take place going forward, ‘which won’t just be about education, it will be about prosecution.”

Garda Superintendent David Kelly said that, in both the Gardai’s area of operation and the PSNI’s, a large number of people have been fatally injured on the roads.

PSNI Chief Inspector Siobhan Watt, Garda Inspector Seamus McGonigle (roads policing), Garda Superintendent David Kelly, Garda Sergeant Charlene Anderson and PSNI Chief Inspector Graham Dodds.

Supt Kelly highlighted how while the focus of the operation was to focus on and educate motorists on speeding, they were also being reminded of the offences of drink/drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, driving without due care and attention, careless driving and driving while using a mobile phone.

"We’re trying to educate the public on what they need to do to keep themselves safe and that is why we’re working here together today.”

Supt. Kelly outlined how, at this time of year, many things come into effect when driving, including road conditions and darker evenings.

“Sometimes the speed limit is fit for purpose based on normal driving conditions, but you are only supposed to drive in accordance with the conditions at the time. That’s what we’re asking people to do. Keeping it simple, what I say to people is that no matter how good the driver we thing we are – we’re not – and another thing is that we are only as good as the other driver we meet. If we have that in mind, drive conservatively and safely, leave extra time to get where we’re going, then hopefully we’ll have no extra deaths before Christmas.”

Supt. Kelly said that while many people think it is ‘not going to be me,’ there are too many people dying on our roads.

"Many families this year will be sitting at tables where loved ones won’t be present. Please don’t let that happen.”

Chief Inspector Dodds highlighted how ‘no journey is important enough for you to speed and kill someone or get killed’.

"As of this morning, 57 people have been killed on roads in Northern Ireland. That’s 57 people who are dead, their families are destroyed, workplaces are affected and communities are cut to the bone with grief. That grief will never heal.”

Chief Inspector Dodds told how he regularly meets families who have lost a loved one to a road traffic collision ‘10, 20 or 30 years ago,’ and their grief continues to be just as raw.

“They function, but I don’t think they ever live again. The person they loved has died, but in some ways they have as well and that’s a horrible thing. A victim told me that and I think it’s worth passing on."

He added: "Today is about education and this is our first All-Ireland National Slow Down Day and we’re out to educate people. This is a warning for people to take that and consider what we’re saying and going forward, we and our colleagues in the Gardai, will be doing further operations across the island of Ireland where it won’t just be about education, it will be about prosecution.

"This is one of the biggest threats to the safety of the island of Ireland and communities on both sides. Fatal road traffic collisions are not just statistics, these are people’s lives.”

Chief Inspector Dodds urged motorists to take their time and think about how they are driving.

"If you don’t think of your own safety, I say do you want your family to go through the pain this Christmas of not having you at the dinner table?”

He added how many people think this is ‘something that happens to other people’. "That’s true until it happens to you.”

He told how Gardai and PSNI would like ‘zero collisions and prosecutions for speeding’.