Russell Crowe, Ronan Keating and Jimmy Carr to visit Muff for opening of Muff Liquor Company ‘Brand Home’
The three stars are flying in to support the event as they are amongst the investors in the award winning Muff Liquor company which was set up by Laura Bonner near Muff on the Inishowen Peninsula in 2017.
The company recently signed a major distribution deal for the US market with Lucas Bols Company.
Last year, Laura Bonner told the Journal how her company was inspired by her potato farmer grandfather Philip McClenaghan and his famous liquors.
Laura wanted to one day found her own expertly-crafted spirits, ‘born of the land,’ and steeped in tradition.
Muff Liquor Company, with the tagline ‘400 years in the making’, is now not just nationally, but internationally and globally recognised.
