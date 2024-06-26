Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood legend Russell Crowe, singer Ronan Keating and international comedian, Jimmy Carr will visiting Muff on Tuesday of next week (July 2) to mark the formal opening of the new Brand Home for Muff Liquor.

The three stars are flying in to support the event as they are amongst the investors in the award winning Muff Liquor company which was set up by Laura Bonner near Muff on the Inishowen Peninsula in 2017.

The company recently signed a major distribution deal for the US market with Lucas Bols Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, Laura Bonner told the Journal how her company was inspired by her potato farmer grandfather Philip McClenaghan and his famous liquors.

Left: LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Ronan Keating attends the Magic Of Christmas at London Palladium on November 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Bauer Media)Middle: Jimmy Carr pictured promoting Muff Liquor Company at Derry's Millennium ForumRight: Russell Crowe . (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Laura wanted to one day found her own expertly-crafted spirits, ‘born of the land,’ and steeped in tradition.

Muff Liquor Company, with the tagline ‘400 years in the making’, is now not just nationally, but internationally and globally recognised.

You can read that interview here.