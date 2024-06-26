Russell Crowe, Ronan Keating and Jimmy Carr to visit Muff for opening of Muff Liquor Company ‘Brand Home’

By Laura Glenn
Published 26th Jun 2024, 11:22 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2024, 11:22 BST
Hollywood legend Russell Crowe, singer Ronan Keating and international comedian, Jimmy Carr will visiting Muff on Tuesday of next week (July 2) to mark the formal opening of the new Brand Home for Muff Liquor.

The three stars are flying in to support the event as they are amongst the investors in the award winning Muff Liquor company which was set up by Laura Bonner near Muff on the Inishowen Peninsula in 2017.

The company recently signed a major distribution deal for the US market with Lucas Bols Company.

Last year, Laura Bonner told the Journal how her company was inspired by her potato farmer grandfather Philip McClenaghan and his famous liquors.

Left: LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Ronan Keating attends the Magic Of Christmas at London Palladium on November 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Bauer Media)Middle: Jimmy Carr pictured promoting Muff Liquor Company at Derry's Millennium ForumRight: Russell Crowe . (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)Left: LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Ronan Keating attends the Magic Of Christmas at London Palladium on November 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Bauer Media)Middle: Jimmy Carr pictured promoting Muff Liquor Company at Derry's Millennium ForumRight: Russell Crowe . (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Laura wanted to one day found her own expertly-crafted spirits, ‘born of the land,’ and steeped in tradition.

Muff Liquor Company, with the tagline ‘400 years in the making’, is now not just nationally, but internationally and globally recognised.

You can read that interview here.

You can read more about that Lucas Bols deal here.

