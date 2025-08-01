Successful Weekender4Palestine in Inishowen

Attendees at Food. Farming and Solidarity event.

An international aid worker and journalist who gave a talk at a fundraiser for Gaza in Buncrana last Saturday has said he was “blown away by the scale of the effort” that people have put into organising events locally to support farmers in the West Bank and Gaza.

The talk was given by Ollie Moore of Talamh Beo, an Irish organisation for small farmers which supports a farming organisation in the West Bank called the Union of Agricultural Work Committee. (UAWC)

The event was organised by ChangeMakers Donegal at the Inishowen Development Partnership in collaboration with the ISPC Inishowen Branch. The event was well attended, with up to 80 in the room and featured a stall by Mary Kay Mullan selling Zaytoun Fairtrade goods from Palestine. Miriam Killeney of ISPC Inishowen Branch also spoke and encouraged local people to become active members of the group.

The Food Farming and Solidarity community conversation was one part of a hugely popular “Weekender4Palestine” initiative organised by Joanne Fullerton of Changemakers. Well-attended fundraising evenings in Rodden’s Bar on both Friday and Saturday featured local bands and DJs, and a fundraising raffle was sponsored by many local businesses, who donated raffle prizes.

UWAC is one of the largest agricultural development institutions in Palestine.

It adopts and applies a human rights based approach, while designing and implementing projects that range from agricultural land development and implementation of water interventions to capacity building, development of rural women’s livelihoods, legal awareness, emergency response and other agricultural development projects.

Mr Moore said the weekend of events was so impressive that he got directly in touch with UAWC and asked them if they could join the Saturday afternoon event live from Hebron.

“It was really nice for people to experience, and it was really nice for Fuad, the Manager there, to see a roomful of people cheering him on, and hearing from him as well. Having all those stalls and all those organisers was very heartwarming for UWAC.”

Fuad Abu Saif, speaking directly from Hebron, told the group that "every possible way for the Palestinians to have access to food has been destroyed."

He told them "without your support, without this kind of solidarity, I think the situation would be much worse."

“It’s powerful for people to hear from people over there directly, live,” said Mr Moore.

“The talk was well organised using an “Active Hope” format organised by Joanna Macey globally and implemented locally by ChangeMakers Donegal.

“People didn’t just go away feeling despair, but made plans to take action such as boycotting goods that support colonisation,” he said.

“And then we also spontaneously decided to do a march up the town with pots and pans after the event as well, and there was a very good response from people on the streets,” said Mr Moore.

“UAWC in Palestine have members in Gaza who are helping with providing basic shelter and food and water as well as helping provide farmers with basic agronomic stuff to keep going despite the obvious difficulties of risking your life.

“All of the agricultural land in Palestine is in a declared military zone, which means anyone could be killed at any time, no questions asked.”

“The fact that the whole weekend was in support of UWAC was obviously fantastic and very much appreciated.”

Mr Moore said he plans to return in a few months.

Joanne Fullerton thanked Roddens and staff and all those who so generously gave of their time and contributed in any way to the success of the weekend’s events.

You can donate by following the links from the idonate page or using this link: