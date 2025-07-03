'There is a dark cloud over Inishowen' - Cathaoirleach

Inishowen Cathaoirleach Councillor Martin McDermott has told how there is a dark cloud over Inishowen since a young girl passed away and three others were injured in a road traffic collision in Carndonagh on Wednesday evening.

The Donegal County Councillor told how the community across the peninsula and north west have been left devastated by the little girl’s loss and will rally around her family in the times ahead. He told the Journal: "When it is a child it really brings it home to everyone. People are devastated and, as a community, everyone will rally together and do everything they can for the family in the weeks and months ahead. It will be a difficult time, but that’s the one thing about the community here, they’ll definitely rally behind them. But it’s such a sad, heartbreaking day.”

Colr McDermott also paid tribute to the emergency services. “We also have to acknowledge all the emergency services for the work that they do as it is not an easy job.”

Gardai continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which occurred at the R240 at Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal on the evening of Wednesday, July 2.

The road at Carrowmore, Glentogher.

Shortly before 6.30pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a road traffic collision involving a car and a van on the R240.

A female passenger of the car, aged six, was fatally injured.

The driver of the car, understood to be a woman aged in her 20s, is in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, where her condition is described as critical. A female child, who was a rear passenger, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries in that hospital.

A male front seat passenger in his 30s is reportedly being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.

No other injuries were reported.

The road has been closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday 2nd July, 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 00353 74 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.