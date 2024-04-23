'This is pinch yourself stuff!:' George Murphy and The Rising Sons to play Derry date this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fresh from yet another sold out show at Vicar Street and an appearance at Electric Picnic among others, George Murphy and his band The Rising Sons will perform at the Forum this Saturday, April 27 in what is an eagerly-awaited gig.

George Murphy, from Dublin, exploded onto the Irish music scene after his memorable appearances on TV show ‘You’re a Star’ and was described by Derry’s own Phil Coulter as ‘the most exciting vocal find in Ireland’.

The late Ronnie Drew was also quoted as saying that George was a ‘voice beyond his years’.

George Murphy.

Following success in America and critical acclaim with The High Kings, George decided to focus on his solo career in 2019 and with his own band The Rising Sons, began touring extensively. They have now embarked on a new tour and are ‘very excited’ about this weekend’s Derry date.

Speaking to the Journal, George said that while he had personally performed at the Millennium Forum before, it’s the first time for the band.

"It’s a spectacular room and a great city and we’re all really excited about it. They love their music in Derry, so it’ll be great craic. My first album was produced by Phil Coulter, so I’m well versed with being up there and it’s always a wonderful experience.”

Despite a long career, George said his time with the Rising Sons feels like ‘the very start’ to him.

George Murphy.

" What’s really fresh and new about this band is it all started via a local pub session. I put the word out that if anyone played an instrument or sang a song to come down and get involved.

"And, the people who got involved didn’t choose music as a profession – they all have day jobs. Our bass player is a retired school teacher and a grandfather, our electric guitarist is a painter and decorator and we have an electrician on the banjo.

"Around 20 people turned up to the initial sessions and I got the idea that it would be great to take this out on the road. Management said there was no way, logistically, that we could take 20 out, so we managed to narrow it down to an eight piece, which the management again said might not work. But, fair play to the lads, they were more driven with trying to build a following and take the show around the country.

“We have a very authentic, Irish feel but then you cross that with the electric bass guitar and it gives it a bit of a rock n’ roll edge. It’s a cross between trad, folk and rock n’roll and caters for so many demographics, which is cool. We can strip some songs right back to the guitar and fiddle and then ramp it right up and turn it into a rock n’ roll kind of song. It gives the audience and ourselves a little bit of everything. We sing a lot of classics, as well as new stuff we’ve written ourselves.

"What’s cool too is that it has been built with a lot of friends and neighbours from the local area. We sold out Vicar Street and now the Millennium Forum and now we’re releasing our first studio album in May. To go from small, humble beginnings to the biggest auditoriums in the country is pinch yourself stuff!”

The band’s new single, The Dewey Dens of Farrow, is out now and their new studio album is due for release soon.

George is also due to star in a new one-man Stage Play entitled ‘DOCKERS’ with songs by Damien Dempsey and stories of Dublin Docks by Playwright and Author Gary Brown at Liberty Hall Theatre in September.