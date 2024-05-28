Two arrested in Creeslough explosion investigation released without charge
Gardai in Donegal have confirmed that the two people who were arrested yesterday, Monday, May 27, as part of the investigation into the fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough, County Donegal, have been released without charge.
Gardai added that the investigation, led by Gardaí in the Donegal Division, is ‘ongoing with the intention of submitting a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.’
Ten people died in the explosion at the service station in Creeslough on October 7, 2022.
