Young child dies and three people in serious condition after road traffic collision in Carndonagh in Donegal
Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R240 at Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal on Wednesday, July, 2.
Shortly before 6.30pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a road traffic collision involving a car and a van on the R240.
A female passenger, a young child, was fatally injured.
A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “A female driver (age unknown) of the car, a male front seat passenger (age unknown) and a female child who was a rear passenger were all removed from the scene to Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry where they all remain in a serious condition.
“No other injuries have been reported at this time.”
The road is currently closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions in place. The road will remain closed overnight.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.