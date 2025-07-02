A little girl has been killed and three others, including a child are in a serious condition following a road traffic collision in Carndonagh in Co. Donegal.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R240 at Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal on Wednesday, July, 2.

Shortly before 6.30pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a road traffic collision involving a car and a van on the R240.

A female passenger, a young child, was fatally injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A young child has died in a road traffic collision in Carndonagh.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “A female driver (age unknown) of the car, a male front seat passenger (age unknown) and a female child who was a rear passenger were all removed from the scene to Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry where they all remain in a serious condition.

“No other injuries have been reported at this time.”

The road is currently closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions in place. The road will remain closed overnight.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, July, 2 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 00353 74 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.