Over 30 budding young performers were put through their paces by Jamie Jonathan, Dance Captain with Shrek The Musical which is currently performing to standing ovations at the cityside venue this week as part of a UK/Ireland tour.

The workshop was organised by the Millennium Forum as part of its ongoing commitment to nurture young talent and provide unique and engaging opportunities for the young people of the Derry region.

As you can see from these pictures everyone had a fabulous time and learnt some new skills!

For more information on how to get involved with upcoming Education events and activities, contact Mags Anderson, Education Officer at the Millennium Forum, at [email protected].

1 . shrek kids 4.jpg Local young people had the unique opportunity to train with a West End professional when pupils from St Joseph’s Boys School, St Cecilia’s College and performing arts students from the North West Regional College took part in an exclusive dance workshop at the Millennium Forum. Photo: Forum Photo Sales

