Young woman killed in Donegal collision is named locally
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Somali native was in her 20s and it is understood she had only been living in Ireland since March 2023.
The young woman was involved in a collision with a car while walking on the N56 Road at Illistrin, Co Donegal, on Friday, January 5, 2024.
The N56 road between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan was closed for a number of hours following the collision.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N56 in the Illistrin area between 6:00pm and 7:15pm on Friday, January 5, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda station on 00353 74 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.