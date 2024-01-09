The young woman who died following a road traffic collision at Letterkenny in Donegal on Friday has been named locally as Layla Hussein Ali.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Somali native was in her 20s and it is understood she had only been living in Ireland since March 2023.

The young woman was involved in a collision with a car while walking on the N56 Road at Illistrin, Co Donegal, on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The N56 road between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan was closed for a number of hours following the collision.

The young woman was killed in a road traffic collision.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N56 in the Illistrin area between 6:00pm and 7:15pm on Friday, January 5, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.