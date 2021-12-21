No COVID-19 patients admitted at Altnagelvin

There were no admissions to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Monday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 3:16 pm

Figures show 41 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.

Six (50%) out of 12 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; two (16.67%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four (33.33%) bed was free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six patients were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 8.24% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 84.09% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 3.13% over capacity; 7.67% were ‘awaiting admission.’

