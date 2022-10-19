Oil spill on Foyle Bridge in Derry: Delays expected
Motorists are urged to exercise caution within the vicinity of the Foyle Bridge in Derry due to an oil spill this afternoon (Wednesday, October 19 at 2pm).
By Brendan McDaid
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said that the oil spill affects those travelling from the cityside on the Waterside bound lanes, leading onto the Caw roundabout and Crescent Link.
A PSNI spokesperson advised: “Delays are expected, please seek an alternative route for your journey.”
There are no more details at present.