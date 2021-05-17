One person dies with Covid-19 and another 82 people test positive

That number rises to 616 for the last seven days.

That means a total of 21,610 people have now tested positive in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile the death toll here is now 2,150 after one more death in the last 24 hours.

Those who died are: 2 in the 0-19 age group; 5 in the 20-39 age group; 107 in the 40-59 age group; 730 in the 60-79 age group; and 1,305 people in the 80 and over age group.

It can also be divided into 1,013 women and 1,136 men.

There are now 32 Covid-19 confirmed inpatients in NI hospitals and two people being treated for the virus in ICU.

And according to the dashboard there are not three outbreaks of Covid-19 in NI Care Homes.

The Covid-19 vaccination centre in the SSE Arena, Belfast.

The news comes as thousands of British holidaymakers have begun taking advantage of the easing of lockdown rules on overseas travel.

Travellers from England, Scotland and Wales are jetting off to some countries in what the crisis-hit tourism industry hopes is the start of a recovery.

Travellers can now visit 12 countries on the government’s green list, including Portugal and Israel, without isolating on their return.

The bosses of British Airways and Ryanair said confidence was returning.

The vast majority of tourist destinations remain on the amber and red lists, meaning travellers must quarantine when they get back.