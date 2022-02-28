Encouraging signs for Derry and the NW

Following the government’s decision to revoke Northern Ireland’s remaining Covid-19 restrictions, we finally appear to have reached some semblance of normality.

Whilst it’s true that the pandemic has not gone away entirely, we have at least got to a point where the vast majority of businesses can get back to operating at regular capacity.

As a local businessman passionate about the growth and development of Derry and the Northwest as a whole, it has been encouraging to see first-hand the generosity, kindness, and compassion displayed by people here throughout this challenging period.

Our company VaporlinQ decided to put our resources to work and provide local community centres and charities with free hand sanitiser which we were able to make using our existing infrastructure.

Thanks to the versatility and ingenuity of the VaporLinQ staff at our factory in Elagh Business Park, we were able to manufacture vast quantities of sanitiser at the height of the pandemic.

We were delighted to gift these to various local charities, including Foyle Hospice, Foyle Foodbank, and Foyle Search and Rescue. We also distributed our supply to community groups before making it available to any individuals who may have been in need.

Despite the stop-start nature of society over the past three years, as a company we have been fortunate to maintain a steady growth pattern. Our company primarily manufactures vaping products, and we have recently secured deals to supply our products to huge retailers such as Spar, B&M Bargains, EuroGiant, and Poundland, as well as the Henderson Wholesalers.

This will ensure we can continue to grow our team to meet this heightened demand which will lead to more jobs in the city.

Over five hundred products are developed and manufactured in our factory, and with the help of our distribution partners, we have been able to expand our supply routes further afield than just the UK and Ireland.

Before the pandemic, we supplied to six countries, but that number has now doubled to twelve, with Portugal, Malta, and Gibraltar recently confirmed.

We also anticipate further international expansion, as the demand for our products continues to grow.

In order to keep pace with the continued growth of our business, I am delighted to disclose that VaporLinQ will be bringing a number of highly skilled jobs to the Northwest throughout the course of 2022.

As technology continues to rapidly evolve year on year and with the business showing promising signs, I am thoroughly excited about the possibilities for the year ahead – we will of course share further details of these roles in due course.

As we emerge from the pessimism and negativity of the pandemic, it is thoroughly reassuring to see more and more companies bringing highly skilled jobs to Derry and the Northwest.

This region has been neglected for far too long, so hopefully last year’s long-awaited announcement of a City Deal can be a catalyst for much-needed investment.

It is estimated that an additional 7,000 jobs will be created here by 2032, but in the meantime, the likes of VaporLinQ along with other resilient local businesses will do our utmost to contribute to the continued growth of our economy.