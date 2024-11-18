Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are a number of reviews, studies and plans under way in terms of transport infrastructure in Derry and the wider north west but concerns resurfacing over bottlenecks and safety in areas of the city show that perhaps more urgency is needed in terms of addressing hotspots and future-proofing the road network.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are a number of issues being raised, and you only have to look at how traffic comes to a standstill when one of the two road bridges is closed, during roadworks or major events to see that the roads network struggles to cope at times.

Delayed arterial road projects, defects, safety issues and gridlocks in commercial areas and at roundabouts, parking capacity and residents’ parking access are among the concerns frequently raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it is very welcome that the A5 project is moving ahead and that a new North West Transport Plan 2035 (NWTP) for the Derry City and Strabane District Council area to cover local transport issues including active travel, public transport, the local road network and parking etc, has begun, preparing for the future now is paramount.

The busy Buncrana Road.

The focus on switching to public transport and the expansion of the walking and cycling greenway network in the north west over recent years has been extremely positive, but it is not the sole solution, and with so many major infrastructure plans in the pipeline to help Derry and the wider region grow, perhaps it is also time for a realistic examination of whether the current road network is fit for purpose for today and the future.