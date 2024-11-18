Focus needed on future proofing Derry & NW road network - Derry Journal Editorial
There are a number of issues being raised, and you only have to look at how traffic comes to a standstill when one of the two road bridges is closed, during roadworks or major events to see that the roads network struggles to cope at times.
Delayed arterial road projects, defects, safety issues and gridlocks in commercial areas and at roundabouts, parking capacity and residents’ parking access are among the concerns frequently raised.
While it is very welcome that the A5 project is moving ahead and that a new North West Transport Plan 2035 (NWTP) for the Derry City and Strabane District Council area to cover local transport issues including active travel, public transport, the local road network and parking etc, has begun, preparing for the future now is paramount.
The focus on switching to public transport and the expansion of the walking and cycling greenway network in the north west over recent years has been extremely positive, but it is not the sole solution, and with so many major infrastructure plans in the pipeline to help Derry and the wider region grow, perhaps it is also time for a realistic examination of whether the current road network is fit for purpose for today and the future.
