Immediate action needed to end systematic genocide and starvation of Gazans – Duffy

Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has said while Britain’s announced intention to recognise the State of Palestine is welcome, it must also take genuine action to end the genocide in Gaza and occupation of all Palestinian Territories.

Colr. Duffy said: “Although reluctant and long overdue, the British government’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine is welcome, following in the footsteps of the Irish government, Spain, Norway, and a similar announcement by the French government.

“But the immediate issue remains: the systematic genocide and starvation of Gazans, daily massacres and atrocities engineered by an out-of-control Israeli regime, and all of this being aided by the US and Britain.

“Thousands of innocent children and families are on the brink of being annihilated due to the use of hunger as a weapon of war against innocents across the Strip. Unfettered humanitarian aid must be allowed into Gaza on a mass scale immediately.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy.

“The British government must end its complicity in this genocide, stop speaking from both sides of its mouth, and bring real pressure to bear on Israel and the US to deliver an immediate and permanent ceasefire. It can do that by also imposing an immediate arms embargo upon Israel and terminating its funding of the Israeli murder machine.

“These are the steps which Britain must also take to contribute towards a peace settlement that guarantees a free and independent Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, full reconstruction of Gaza, an end to the Israeli system of apartheid, and the release of all political prisoners and hostages.”

Speaking on Tuesday, Kier Starmer said: “On October 7, 2023 Hamas perpetrated the worst massacre in Israel’s history. Every day since then, the horror has continued. The hostages are still being held today. The Palestinian people have endured terrible suffering.

"Now, in Gaza because of a catastrophic failure of aid, we see starving babies, children too weak to stand: Images that will stay with us for a lifetime. The suffering must end.

"Yesterday I discussed this with President Trump. And we are mounting a major effort to get humanitarian supplies back in. By air, and UK aid has been air dropped into Gaza today. And – crucially – by land. We need to see at least 500 trucks entering Gaza every day. But ultimately – the only way to bring this humanitarian crisis to an end is through a long-term settlement.

"So we are supporting the US, Egyptian and Qatari efforts to secure a vital ceasefire. That ceasefire must be sustainable and it must lead to a wider peace plan, which we are developing with our international partners. This plan will deliver security and proper governance in Gaza and pave the way for negotiations on a Two State Solution.

"I’ve always said we will recognise a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process, at the moment of maximum impact for the Two State Solution. With that solution now under threat, this is the moment to act. So today – as part of this process towards peace I can confirm the UK will recognise the state of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term, sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a Two State Solution. And this includes allowing the UN to restart the supply of aid, and making clear there will be no annexations in the West Bank.”

"We will make an assessment in September on how far the parties have met these steps.”