As of yesterday, ​the UN estimated at least 1,300 Israelis had been killed and 3,200 injured in Hamas’ attacks on the kibbutzim on Israel’s border with Gaza.

At least 2,750 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 7,500 wounded under Israeli bombardment. That’s 4,050 dead – innocent Palestinians and Israelis – in little over a week.

Hamas’ indiscriminate targeting of civilians – including young Irish-Israeli Kim Damti who was among hundreds attending a music festival last Saturday when she was murdered – was horrific.

KHAN YOUNIS, GAZA - OCTOBER 16: Palestinian children injured during Israeli raids in the southern Gaza Strip arrive on October 16, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

There can be no equivocation. Israel’s appalling bombardment and medieval siege of Gaza is barbaric. There can be no equivocation.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry is collecting evidence of war crimes on all sides.

The most pressing issue is to end the siege. The UN says it has left millions of Palestinians without shelter, food, water and humanitarian aid. Health and sanitation services are collapsing.

Palestinian paramedics cry outside Al-Shifa hopsital in Gaza City on October 16, 2023, as more than one million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip in scenes of chaos and despair amid continuing bombardment by Israeli forces of the Hamas-run Plaestinian territory.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced. There are not enough body bags for the dead.

It is a slow motion humanitarian catastrophe. Hamas should release its hostages. Israel must lif the siege and stop the bombardment which amounts to the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.