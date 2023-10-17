DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: History watching on Gaza siege
As of yesterday, the UN estimated at least 1,300 Israelis had been killed and 3,200 injured in Hamas’ attacks on the kibbutzim on Israel’s border with Gaza.
At least 2,750 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 7,500 wounded under Israeli bombardment. That’s 4,050 dead – innocent Palestinians and Israelis – in little over a week.
Hamas’ indiscriminate targeting of civilians – including young Irish-Israeli Kim Damti who was among hundreds attending a music festival last Saturday when she was murdered – was horrific.
There can be no equivocation. Israel’s appalling bombardment and medieval siege of Gaza is barbaric. There can be no equivocation.
The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry is collecting evidence of war crimes on all sides.
The most pressing issue is to end the siege. The UN says it has left millions of Palestinians without shelter, food, water and humanitarian aid. Health and sanitation services are collapsing.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced. There are not enough body bags for the dead.
It is a slow motion humanitarian catastrophe. Hamas should release its hostages. Israel must lif the siege and stop the bombardment which amounts to the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.
As Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, said yesterday: “History is watching.”