DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: James McClean - a real champion on many levels

​It is rare to see sportswomen or sportsmen form a guard of honour to applaud a hero or heroes off the field at the end of a match. It is a distinction normally reserved for champions at their moment of crowning glory.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is a mark of the esteem in which James McClean was held by his Ireland team-mates that they afforded him that honour as the curtain was drawn on his international career after 103 caps on Tuesday.

James is a champion, literally, having propelled Derry City to the First Division title in 2010, before a long career in Britain that included spells in the English Premier Division and a First Division championship medal-winning season at Wigan Athletic in 2021/22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What memories he served up over 103 games for Ireland. His participation in the Euros in France in 2016 and his goal against Wales in Cardiff that sent Ireland into a World Cup play-off in 2018 will live forever in our hearts.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 21: James McClean of Republic of Ireland is given a guard of honour by teammates after the International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium on November 21, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

James has proven himself a champion in so many other senses: of causes to which he has been a quiet benefactor; of autism-pride, so ably demonstrated when he spoke out about his own diagnosis this year.