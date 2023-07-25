Up to 4,000 people are expected to attend a bonanza of Gaelic sports over the course of the week with around 100 teams travelling from the Middle East, Asia, Europe, the Americas and Australasia to take part.

To have been selected to host only the fourth ever FRS GAA World Games 2023 was major coup and vote of confidence for the city, which is already buzzing with Gaels – non-Irish and Irish – who have winged their way from every corner of the globe to take part.

The games follow hot-on-the-heels of another hugely successful Foyle Cup, a competition with which it shares many values, including those of participation-for-all, inclusivity and sporting excellence.

Ladies footballers from Asia taking part in the FRS GAA World Games opening parade on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS -

The expansion of Gaelic games globally is a wonder to behold and it is inspiring to see teams comprised of many players who have no direct links to Ireland at all.

The GAA at an international level is an example of Irish soft power at its most potent and Derry is poised to be a part of that again this week.

There will of course be economic benefits with hotel and guest houses booked to capacity.

