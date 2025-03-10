Heritage and murals: Derry's public art murals create a place apart

Looking up at Derry’s newest mural in the heart of the Bogside, dedicated to one of the city’s most inspiring women, Nell McCafferty, it occurred to me just how important this open air art form is and has been down the years in telling the story of our city, its heritage, its history, the events that have shaped us, and its people.

Undoubtedly the most famous of the murals are the Bogside Artists’ People’s Gallery, which tells the people’s story and which has fascinated and continues to fascinate the millions of international tourists and people from across Ireland coming to the region to see them in person, and Free Derry Corner itself.

The Bogside Artists’ striking and original outdoor gallery was developed with the backing and support of the people of the area, and has been recognised across the world for its importance and significance. It is of Derry, but it has also put the city on the map and been instrumental in telling our story to the wider world.

Down the generations other muralists have been using this public art form as a means to express cultural identity and to highlight issues of importance, and in doing so they tell their own story in pictures.

A mural dedicated to the late Nell Mc Cafferty in Lisfannon Park in the Bogside, painted by Donal O’Doherty and Ray Bonner from the Peaball Art Collective, was unveiled on Saturday afternoon to mark International Women’s Day. Photo: George Sweeney

In more recent years we have seen young artists making their own mark on the landscape and much of that work has been instrumental in transforming our inner cityscape.

Their work is honouring giants we have lost, celebrating Derry’s history, highlighting good causes, reflecting youth culture and linking in to universal themes.

Hopefully lessons will be learnt from the past and this art form and the artists creating the murals will be recognised for their importance and properly funded and celebrated, and their work protected, into the future.