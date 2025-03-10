Heritage and murals: Derry's public art murals create a place apart
Undoubtedly the most famous of the murals are the Bogside Artists’ People’s Gallery, which tells the people’s story and which has fascinated and continues to fascinate the millions of international tourists and people from across Ireland coming to the region to see them in person, and Free Derry Corner itself.
The Bogside Artists’ striking and original outdoor gallery was developed with the backing and support of the people of the area, and has been recognised across the world for its importance and significance. It is of Derry, but it has also put the city on the map and been instrumental in telling our story to the wider world.
Down the generations other muralists have been using this public art form as a means to express cultural identity and to highlight issues of importance, and in doing so they tell their own story in pictures.
In more recent years we have seen young artists making their own mark on the landscape and much of that work has been instrumental in transforming our inner cityscape.
Their work is honouring giants we have lost, celebrating Derry’s history, highlighting good causes, reflecting youth culture and linking in to universal themes.
Hopefully lessons will be learnt from the past and this art form and the artists creating the murals will be recognised for their importance and properly funded and celebrated, and their work protected, into the future.