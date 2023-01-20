The Late Liam Mac Lochlainnn.

Like generations of former St Columb’s College pupils, I first encountered Liam as a form teacher at Buncrana Road in the early 90s but not having any particular gift for languages I never kept up Irish and was never taught by him.

Fast forward a few decades and I was surprised to see him as a regular visitor to the Derry Journal offices when I returned here. I wasn’t aware then that Mr McLaughlin (or ‘Sir’ as male teachers were collectively referred to by students), had been a regular Journal columnist for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through those years he penned various columns, most recently An Bhfuil Gaeilge Agat? (Do you have Irish?) in Irish.

With this column Liam has helped generations of beginners and provided articles of interest, food for thought for those fluent in our native tongue.

Over recent years he would regularly call into the office and never failed to provide a quiet few words of encouragement, something you rarely hear in our line of work. I have often thought of those words in moments of self-doubt. I think of them now too and I see what sort of teacher he must have been.

He was an inspiration to so many - at the College, at the Feis, and during the regular meet-ups to converse in Irish he hosted at the Central Library up until recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the start of the pandemic, he proposed composing Irish lessons, Gaeilge agus Fáilte, a tradition he kept up along with his Friday column until recent weeks. He was that dedicated.