Lilian Seenoi Barr: Confronting the rising tide of Islamophobia, racism, and xenophobia in Ireland

The Mayor of Derry & Strabane Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

In recent years Ireland, both North and South, has witnessed a troubling rise in Islamophobia, racism and xenophobia.

The Irish Government and the Northern Ireland Executive have failed to adequately address these issues, leaving communities vulnerable and perpetrators unaccountable. This lack of effective action by police and political leaders has sown deep discontent among those affected.

Consider the numerous arson attacks on Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) community associations and businesses owned by Black and Brown people in Belfast.

Despite clear evidence and eyewitness accounts, many of the perpetrators of these heinous crimes have not been brought to justice.

These incidents are not isolated but part of a broader pattern of neglect and inaction.

Since the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum in 2020, communities have been vocal about their serious concerns. However, there is a disturbing tendency to victimise those who suffer from racially motivated crimes rather than holding the culprits accountable.

But where is the hostility towards migrants and people of colour coming from?

Firstly, it is important to recognise that there are legitimate concerns out there, concerns that are shared by many good, decent hardworking people who only want what is best for their families and their children.

There is no escaping the fact that we are in the grip of a housing crisis, with waiting lists in my district of Derry and Strabane in the thousands.

There is an employment crisis which is driving our young people out of Ireland to places like Australia, Canada and New Zealand in search of good quality, well-paying jobs.

There is a healthcare crisis whereby people are finding it difficult to get GP and dental appointments.

Poverty is a harsh reality but instead of facing up to the root causes – the decades of neglect of many of our communities, the chronic under-funding of our health services, the sell-off of our social housing stock and the sluggish pace at which new homes are being built - governments have found it convenient to point the finger at migration.

The demonisation of migrants is not only unjust but also counterproductive. Migrants contribute significantly to the economy, culture and social fabric of our society.

They fill essential roles in healthcare, education, research and development, hospitality, retail and various other sectors, often under challenging conditions. By blaming them for systemic issues, we are not only misdirecting our frustrations but also fostering a climate of hate and division.

To resolve this problem, we must start by acknowledging the contributions of migrants and recognising that they are not the cause of our societal challenges.

Political leaders must lead with integrity and honesty, addressing the real issues at hand rather than resorting to scapegoating. This requires a multi-faceted approach:

Strengthening Law Enforcement: The police must be held accountable for their failures and must be provided with the resources and training necessary to combat hate crimes effectively. This includes ensuring swift and decisive action against perpetrators of racially motivated attacks.

Promoting Community Engagement: Building trust between communities and law enforcement is crucial. This can be achieved through regular dialogue, community policing initiatives and ensuring that victims of hate crimes are supported, and their cases taken seriously.

Educational Campaigns: Public awareness campaigns that highlight the positive contributions of migrants and the dangers of xenophobia and racism can help change public perceptions and reduce prejudice.

Political Accountability: Politicians must stop using migrants as scapegoats for broader societal issues. Instead, they should focus on developing and implementing policies that address the root causes of problems such as the housing crisis, unemployment and healthcare shortages.

Economic and Social Support: Providing adequate support to vulnerable communities, including both migrants and native residents, can help alleviate the pressures that lead to xenophobia and racism. This includes affordable housing, access to quality healthcare and opportunities for employment and education.

Leadership must embody honesty, integrity and a commitment to justice. By addressing the real issues facing our society and standing up against hate, our leaders can help foster a more inclusive and resilient Ireland.

The time for action is now and the world is watching. Will our leaders rise to the occasion, or will they allow the fabric of our society to be further torn apart by hate and division?

The path forward is clear: We must stand together, united against bigotry and hate and work towards a future where everyone, regardless of their background, can feel safe, valued and respected.

Lilian Seenoi Barr is the founder and Chief Executive Officer at the North West Migrants Forum. She also serves as the SDLP Councillor for the Foyleside constituency and is notably the first Black person to be elected as the First Citizen of Derry City and Strabane District.