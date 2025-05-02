Peter McGuire Workers Party Representative for Derry City condemned the attack of the bus carrying cross community children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peter McGuire Workers Party representative for Derry City has condemned the outrageous attack on a bus carrying children from a cross community football event in Omagh. He said the children were terrified by the number of youths running down the hill throwing stones at the bus. The youngest child on the bus was eight years old and she was severely traumatised by the attack. Peter continued the youths were clearly waiting on the bus and sadly it seems that the attack was planned in advance. It is concerning that over the past few months that the City is experiencing violent attacks.

Peter continued young people who were not even born during the past history of violence in the City are encouraged by adults to participate in riots and sectarian clashes.

No one in the City wants a return to the past violence and plans must now be put in place to deliver properly funded youth services and education projects that give our young people the skills and vision to look to the future and not repeat the mistakes of the past.

There are a number of excellent youth workers in the City there is just not enough of them. Resources both financial and human is desperately needed. We need planned projects with on going evaluations and a commitment to live up to the aims and objectives of each project.

Peter concluded it is time for to give all of our young people a new direction, it is time our young people received the benefits and opportunities the peace process promised.