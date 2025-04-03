Peter McGuire Workers Party Representatives for Derry City says our NHS should not be for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peter McGuire says that people across the United Kingdom is concerned that the Westminster Government will include the national health service in a trade deal with the USA.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trump is very keen for big US healthcare corporations to have access to the NHS and this would have a disastrous impact on patients and service users. Our health service is already in crisis and a deal allowing access would result in higher drug prices, more outsourcing and a two tier system were those who can pay will get seen first. We have all heard the stories about people being unable to access healthcare in the USA.

He continued people are already being conditioned by our politicians in Northern Ireland to accept private healthcare. The Belfast City Council decision to approve the building of a new private hospital with no opposition speaks volumes for the political commitment to the values and founding principles of the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not long afterwards we had a credit union in one of the most poverty stricken areas in Western Europe agree a partnership with a private company to provide loans to buy health care treatment and not at a discount making the private provider the real winner in the partnership.

Those who advocate paying for health care do a disservice to all those who fight for decent healthcare free at the point of entry and need

This not only flies in the face of the ethos of the credit union movement in Northern Ireland which was set up to provide cheap loans to working class people that banks would not lend to. So they could provide for Christmas, holidays, home improvements and other small but costly necessities of life. It would never have been envisaged that loans would have been made to pay for health care.

Peter concluded that working class people have paid for the NHS through their taxes and national insurance contributions and continue to do so. Those who encourage working people to borrow to pay for their treatment is doing a disservice not only to those individuals but to the National Health Service which may no longer exist if the private sector has it way. We need to protect the NHS which was created to be free at the point of use for all those in need.