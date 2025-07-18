View from the Foyle: Pause to reflect on how special this place is
It has been fascinating tracking the stream of private jets flying into City of Derry Airport last weekend from across the Atlantic and from last Sunday from Scotland, elsewhere in the UK and continental Europe including a steady stream of flights from Malaga bringing the world’s best golfers to the North West for this weekend’s Open in Portrush.
Our airport is a great asset. Not just for the world’s richest sportsmen and their jets but with services now to Birmingham, Liverpool, Glasgow, and Edinburgh with our connection to Heathrow opening us to the world and soon to be joined by the return of the Dublin route with its own international connections.
It’s small and friendly, it’s stress free and easily accessible which harks back to the halcyon days where passengers felt respected rather than corralled into stairwells.
I’ve also welcomed my own visitors, family, and a friend all the way from Melbourne to join the thousands at the Dunluce Links and play some golf across Donegal and the North Coast.
They’re having a ball. Their jaws are constantly dropping at the incredible beauty of our coastline, landscape, and City Centre but more than that they just can’t believe how warm, friendly, and welcoming everyone has been.
They’re in the travel business but they tell me they’ve not experienced anything quite like this anywhere else.
We really do have something special in our part of the world, but as we live our lives surrounded by it, we don’t fully appreciate it. Like wallpaper hanging for years on our walls, we just don’t see it anymore.
Great people, increasingly connected infrastructure, an incredible environment (and last weekend some unusually tropical weather) combining to show to the world what an amazing place this is to live, work and play.
This week, as we welcome the world, raise our own eyes, have a look around, drink it in, appreciate our place as if we were a visitor for the first time. You’ll be amazed at what a special place this is.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.