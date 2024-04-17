Palestine solidarity rally to take place at Free Derry Corner
Palestinian solidarity campaigners will hold a rally at Free Derry Corner this weekend in protest at the ongoing war in Gaza.
The demonstration has been called by the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (ISPC) as the Gaza’s health authority confirm more than 33,200 people have been killed in the Strip since October 7.
The United Nations has warned of looming famine unless more humanitarian aid is delivered.
The IPSC Rally for Gaza is at 1pm at Free Derry Corner on Saturday, April 20.
