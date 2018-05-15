Palestinian solidarity rally in Derry tonight following killings

A solidarity rally will take place in Derry this evening following the killing of dozens of Palestinians over the past 24 hours.

The protest will take place at Free Derry Corner at 8pm tonight.

A total of 58 people were shot dead by the Israeli military during protests along the border with Gaza since yesterday.

Palestinian officials said several thousand more people were injured.

The Israeli government has claimed that its military was acting in self defence against Hamas and had a duty to defend its borders, but the United Nations Human Rights office among others has expressed severe criticism of the force deployed against the Palestinian people.

Catherine Hutton, spokesperson for the Derry Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said:

“Palestine solidarity campaigners will gather in cities across Ireland today to mark the 70th anniversary of the ‘Nakba’. The Nakba refers to the great catastrophe of 1948 when 850,000 Palestinians were driven from their land and homes by Israeli violence and terror.

“Yesterday Israel killed almost 60 people and injured thousands more on the Gaza border.

“We must reject Israeli justifications for this slaughter. Within Israel Palestinians are second class citizens,” Ms Hutton claimed, adding:

“Israel illegally occupies the West Bank and Palestinian territories where it facilitates the building of illegal settlements. Israel continues to punish the people of Gaza for defying its rule.

“Donald Trump’s decision to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was a slap in the face to people of Palestine.

“We encourage everyone who supports justice and democracy to join the IPSC protest tonight in Derry. The rally is supported by many parties and social justice organisations here. We must redouble our efforts to support the Palestinian-led BDS campaign.

“Join us to tonight to show the Palestinian people we are with them and support their struggle for justice and the right to return.”