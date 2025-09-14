People gathered at Ireland’s most northerly point, Banba’s Crown in Malin Head, for the early morning set off with others joining along the route in protest at the genocide in Gaza.

There were emotional scenes as the participants – including some who had walked the entire length of the route – arrived into Buncrana where many others joined them in solidarity.

Not many people are aware that Inishowen and Gaza are the same length - 25 miles, and the Long March covered that full length.

The march was organised by the Inishowen, Derry and Letterkenny branches of Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, together with the Strabane BDS group (Boycott, Divest, Sanction).

“We are marching to honour the dead of Gaza, and to demand a stop to this genocide,” a spokesperson for the organisers said.

"Our government, by its inaction on the Occupied Territories Bill, and by allowing warplanes to use Irish airports and fly through Irish airspace, is complicit in this genocide. It is not generally known but Ireland has the second largest trade with Israel after the U.S.

“We want to send out yet another really strong message that this must not be allowed to continue, the killing must stop, the aid must flow in."

1 . Supporters take part in the 'Long March for Gaza' from Malin Head to Buncrana on Saturday. The Inishowen, Derry and Letterkenny branches of Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, together with the Strabane BDS group (Boycott, Divest, Sanction) organised the 25 miles walk. Photo: George Sweeney Supporters take part in the 'Long March for Gaza' from Malin Head to Buncrana on Saturday. The Inishowen, Derry and Letterkenny branches of Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, together with the Strabane BDS group (Boycott, Divest, Sanction) organised the 25 miles walk. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

2 . Supporters take part in the 'Long March for Gaza' from Malin Head to Buncrana on Saturday. The Inishowen, Derry and Letterkenny branches of Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, together with the Strabane BDS group (Boycott, Divest, Sanction) organised the 25 miles walk. Photo: George Sweeney Supporters take part in the 'Long March for Gaza' from Malin Head to Buncrana on Saturday. The Inishowen, Derry and Letterkenny branches of Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, together with the Strabane BDS group (Boycott, Divest, Sanction) organised the 25 miles walk. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

3 . Supporters take part in the 'Long March for Gaza' from Malin Head to Buncrana on Saturday. The Inishowen, Derry and Letterkenny branches of Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, together with the Strabane BDS group (Boycott, Divest, Sanction) organised the 25 miles walk. Photo: George Sweeney Supporters take part in the 'Long March for Gaza' from Malin Head to Buncrana on Saturday. The Inishowen, Derry and Letterkenny branches of Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, together with the Strabane BDS group (Boycott, Divest, Sanction) organised the 25 miles walk. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

4 . Supporters take part in the 'Long March for Gaza' from Malin Head to Buncrana on Saturday. The Inishowen, Derry and Letterkenny branches of Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, together with the Strabane BDS group (Boycott, Divest, Sanction) organised the 25 miles walk. Photo: George Sweeney Supporters take part in the 'Long March for Gaza' from Malin Head to Buncrana on Saturday. The Inishowen, Derry and Letterkenny branches of Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, together with the Strabane BDS group (Boycott, Divest, Sanction) organised the 25 miles walk. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales