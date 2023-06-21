10 of the best places to walk in Derry - including accessibility information

3 . Brooke Park

Brooke Park is a beautifully kept city centre park with a café and children's playpark in the centre. It has plenty of paths and benches throughout although most of the park is pretty hilly. It is possible to zig-zag through the many paths to get from one end of the park to the other but it could be difficult to ascend and decent. There are two car parks in this park; one at the café and one at the leisure centre at the top. Parking at the café would enable access to the playing park, toilet facilities and a flat terrain with benches and also access to the pond in the middle, which is home to plenty of goldfish. Access through the top car park at the leisure centre provides access to the football field, a path and benches to sit. Photo: none