10 of the best places to walk in Derry - including accessibility information

Derry is known to be a city full of hills which can often prove difficult for people with disabilities, limited mobility and even for young children with little legs.
Although things are improving, there aren’t many places which are disability friendly and offer toilets, places to rest and flat, smooth terrain but the ‘Journal’ has compiled a list of some of the best places for a summer outing.
1. 'Out the line'
Parking near Destined on the Foyle Road, the walk 'out the line' is a long, flat path beside the old railway track. The path is in slight disrepair so some parts can be a bit bumpier than others but the scenery certainly makes up for it! There are no toilets or seating areas available on this path, although Destined is home to Offing Café, which is fully accessible and disability friendly. This path is away from the road and is popular with walkers, runners and cyclists. Photo: Daire Ní Chanáin
2. Culmore Country Park
Culmore Country Park, located on the outskirts of the city, was opened in recent years after the land was converted from a former landfill sight. The pathways are smooth, wide and flat with plenty of seating areas around. There is a car park and toilets at the entrance with disabled parking available. Works are currently being carried out on a new greenway in the area also, which would connect the country park to the village of Muff, which is currently a short drive away. Photo: none
3. Brooke Park
Brooke Park is a beautifully kept city centre park with a café and children's playpark in the centre. It has plenty of paths and benches throughout although most of the park is pretty hilly. It is possible to zig-zag through the many paths to get from one end of the park to the other but it could be difficult to ascend and decent. There are two car parks in this park; one at the café and one at the leisure centre at the top. Parking at the café would enable access to the playing park, toilet facilities and a flat terrain with benches and also access to the pond in the middle, which is home to plenty of goldfish. Access through the top car park at the leisure centre provides access to the football field, a path and benches to sit. Photo: none
4. St Columb’s Park. DER2120GS – 012
St Columb's Park in the Waterside has St Columb's Park House Café inside and the Foyle Arena backing on to it, which both provide shelter and accessible toilets. Most of the paths in the park are wide and smooth, although the trees often leave branches and leaves on the paths which can cause difficulties for some people. Some of the pathways can be quite steep but those can be avoided if you don't mind going back on yourself. DER2120GS – 012 Photo: George Sweeney