10 things to do in Derry this week
There’s plenty on in Derry this week, August 22-28, from big name musicals to lunchtime concerts.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:30 pm
What will you be up to?
Most Popular
-
1
45 PICTURES from A-Levels results day in Derry 2022
-
2
No more lateral flow tests for people with Covid symptoms
-
3
Field of Hope in memory of husband and children who died in tragic accident opens in Donegal
-
4
Firearms incident in Galliagh last summer: Man (60) arrested
-
5
Young lorry driver dies after RTC on Derry to Dublin road at Omagh