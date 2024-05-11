100 stunning readers' photos of the Aurora Borealis as Northern Lights set return to Ireland tonight

By Brendan McDaid
Published 11th May 2024, 13:46 BST
The Northern Lights danced over Ireland like never before on Friday night with breathtaking scenes as people across towns, cities and villages looked up to see the night sky painted in hues of green, yellow, blue, orange and red.

Here at the Derry Journal we asked readers to share their pictures and you can see the results for yourself.

And if you missed the Aurora Borealis on Friday there may well be another chance to see them across the north this evening, Saturday, although it is likely to be earlier in the evening and earlier in the night before cloud moves in later from the west.

*Please note these are readers pictures and are not for sale.

