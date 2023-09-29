12th annual Marty's Run to be held in Derry this year in aid of Foyle Hospice

Marty's Run

Martin was only 25 when in 2009 he was knocked down and killed by a drink driver. Foyle Valley Athletics Club have organised the run in Martin’s memory.

Foyle Valley Team Member, Tom Doherty said: “We do this event every year in Marty’s memory and it has now transferred to 30% walkers and 70% runners so it has encouraged a lot more people to become interested in running. Marty was a great runner and a member of our club – it’s just so sad what happened to him.”

Keeping his memory alive and helping local groups is very important for Marty’s family. Marty’s father, Martin said: “We decided this year to give sponsor money to Foyle Hospice and Macmillan because everyone in Derry has been touched by cancer somehow and both services are there for those who have lost their loved ones.”

This year two local charities will benefit from the money raised from Marty’s Run. Foyle Hospice and Macmillan both provide support to people living with life-limiting illness. Sean Hargan of Macmillan said: “Macmillan is here to do whatever it takes to help everyone with cancer to live life as fully as they can.“We would like to thank the Gallagher family for choosing Macmillan Cancer Support as one of the charities this year for Marty’s Run.”

Kathleen Bradley from Foyle Hospice said: “We are very thankful that the Gallagher family has chosen Foyle Hospice as one of the charities to benefit from this year’s event. Foyle Hospice offers specialist palliative care to people living with life-limiting illness, their families and carers.

“If you feel you could benefit from the services offered by Foyle Hospice, please reach out and get in touch with us, we are here to help.”

Over the past 12 years, Marty’s Run/Walk has attracted runners and walkers of all abilities while helping to raise thousands of pounds for local charities and groups. Registration can be completed online by going to Foyle Valley Athletic’s Facebook page and at Templemore Sports Complex on Saturday 7th October from 12pm – 2pm or Sunday 8th before the race from 9am to 10am.