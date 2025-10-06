15 photos of Rise For Palestine Derry's march in all black during Storm Amy

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 6th Oct 2025, 14:31 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 14:53 BST
In defiance of Storm Amy, the Rise For Palestine Derry march proceeded on Saturday, with participants dressed in all black, moving from the Train Station to the Guildhall.

A spokesperson for Rise for Palestine Derry said that Gaza has reached its most critical time in two years of ongoing genocide. Communities there need our solidarity to be visible, dignified, and unified.

The organisation has planned a variety of activities to raise awareness and show support for the people of Palestine.

You find out more here: https://www.derryjournal.com/news/people/rise-for-palestine-organises-5-days-of-events-in-derry-to-mark-2-years-of-genocide-in-gaza-5335781

Rise For Palestine Derry's march on Saturday, supporters and activists were asked by the organisers to wear all black on the day.

Related topics:DerryGazaStorm AmyPalestine
