Rise for Palestine organises 5 days of events in Derry to mark 2 years of Genocide in Gaza

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 26th Sep 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 15:40 BST
Rise for Palestine has announced a week of solidarity events in Derry to mark two years since the beginning of the genocide in Gaza.

The organisation has planned a variety of activities to raise awareness and show support for the people of Palestine.

The week of events will kick off with the Big March for Gaza on Saturday, October 4, at 1 pm from the Waterside Train Station to the guildhall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A unique event focusing on strength, endurance, and solidarity, "Blood, Sweat, and Tears," will be held on Sunday, October 5, at 12 noon, at the Transition Training Studio.

R.I.S.E for Palestine. Photo: George Sweeney/Derry Journalplaceholder image
R.I.S.E for Palestine. Photo: George Sweeney/Derry Journal

A Tatreez (hand embroidery) Workshop is scheduled for Monday, October 6, from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Gasyard Centre.

An art installation and vigil titled ‘Her Name Was Hind’ will be held at Free Derry Corner on Wednesday, October 8.

Finally on Saturday October 11, the Guildhall’s main hall will host a market from 1 pm till 5 pm.

Related topics:DerryPalestineGaza
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice