Rise for Palestine organises 5 days of events in Derry to mark 2 years of Genocide in Gaza
The organisation has planned a variety of activities to raise awareness and show support for the people of Palestine.
The week of events will kick off with the Big March for Gaza on Saturday, October 4, at 1 pm from the Waterside Train Station to the guildhall.
A unique event focusing on strength, endurance, and solidarity, "Blood, Sweat, and Tears," will be held on Sunday, October 5, at 12 noon, at the Transition Training Studio.
A Tatreez (hand embroidery) Workshop is scheduled for Monday, October 6, from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Gasyard Centre.
An art installation and vigil titled ‘Her Name Was Hind’ will be held at Free Derry Corner on Wednesday, October 8.
Finally on Saturday October 11, the Guildhall’s main hall will host a market from 1 pm till 5 pm.