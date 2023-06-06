15 Pictures of people enjoying a DJ night with Boy George in Derry

Boy George visited Derry 20 years ago this month to play in Joy Nightclub.

The ‘Journal’ published at the time:

Last Friday JOY Nightclub welcomed popular Culture Club front man Boy George for his last UK and Ireland appearance for two years before he jets off to the USA.

JOY Nightclub pulled out all the stops and landed one of the most recognised personalities in music. Superstar DJ and 80s pop icon Boy George hosted a special night at the city’s premier nightclub along with Derry’s own Mickey Roddy.

On the night, Boy George offered the regular clubbers a fine mix of two step regga, disco, techno and progressive house music, and was given a warm welcome from the up-for-it party goers.

This is the first time these pictures were published in print.

1 . Leona McMonag Photo: Derry Journal Archive Photo Sales

2 . Keith Ferry and Karen McCool Photo: Derry Journal Archive Photo Sales

3 . Ian Hamilton, Margaret Toland, Clare McHugh and John McHugh Photo: Derry Journal Archive Photo Sales

4 . Jenny Coyle, Davy Miller and Vivienne Stewart supporting Boy George in Joy Nightclub Photo: Derry Journal Archive Photo Sales