17 sombre pictures as Derry children lead candlelight procession for the children and adults of Gaza

The procession was organised by the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign on World Children's Day on Wednesday.
It came as conservative estimates put the death toll in Gaza since October 2023 at at least 44,000 and was held ‘in solidarity, protest and grief for the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and to demand our governments act immediately to sanction and stop the trade in arms to Israel’.
1. Children carry candles and photographs of children killed in Gaza at a vigil held in Guildhall Square, to mark World Childrens Day, and to remember the lives of children in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney
Children carry candles and photographs of children killed in Gaza at a vigil held in Guildhall Square, to mark World Childrens Day, and to remember the lives of children in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Children carry candles at a vigil held in Guildhall Square, to mark World Childrens Day, and to remember the lives of children in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney
Children carry candles at a vigil held in Guildhall Square, to mark World Childrens Day, and to remember the lives of children in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Children carry candles at a vigil held in Guildhall Square, to mark World Childrens Day, and to remember the lives of children in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney
Children carry candles at a vigil held in Guildhall Square, to mark World Childrens Day, and to remember the lives of children in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Adults carry candles during a vigil in Guildhall Square, on Wednesday evening to mark World Childrens Day and to remember the lives of children in Gaza.. Photo: George Sweeney
Adults carry candles during a vigil in Guildhall Square, on Wednesday evening to mark World Childrens Day and to remember the lives of children in Gaza.. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.