17 sombre pictures as Derry children lead candlelight procession for the children and adults of Gaza

By George Sweeney
Published 21st Nov 2024, 08:25 GMT
Children from Derry and the wider north west region led a candelighit vigil and procession for the children and adults in Gaza on Wednesday.

The procession was organised by the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign on World Children's Day on Wednesday.

It came as conservative estimates put the death toll in Gaza since October 2023 at at least 44,000 and was held ‘in solidarity, protest and grief for the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and to demand our governments act immediately to sanction and stop the trade in arms to Israel’.

Children carry candles and photographs of children killed in Gaza at a vigil held in Guildhall Square, to mark World Childrens Day, and to remember the lives of children in Gaza.

Children carry candles at a vigil held in Guildhall Square, to mark World Childrens Day, and to remember the lives of children in Gaza.

Children carry candles at a vigil held in Guildhall Square, to mark World Childrens Day, and to remember the lives of children in Gaza.

Adults carry candles during a vigil in Guildhall Square, on Wednesday evening to mark World Childrens Day and to remember the lives of children in Gaza.

