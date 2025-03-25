23 brilliant photos of Derry hosting the first national skate competition in a decade

Organised by the Irish Skateboarding Association (ISA) and Joe Hill, a lifelong skater and owner of the Derry City Skatepark, the event was sponsored by Monster Energy.
1. All Ireland Skate Competition : All Ireland Skate Competition
Derry welcomed skaters from all over Ireland, who came together on Saturday March 22, to celebrate the first All Ireland Skateboard Competition in a decade. Photo: Conor Kenny
2. All Ireland Skateboard Competition
All Ireland Skateboard Competition. Photo: Conor Kenny
3. All Ireland Skate Competition : All Ireland Skate Competition
Derry welcomed skaters from all over Ireland, who came together on Saturday March 22, to celebrate the first All Ireland Skateboard Competition in a decade. Photo: Conor Kenny
4. All Ireland Skate Competition : All Ireland Skate Competition
Derry welcomed skaters from all over Ireland, who came together on Saturday March 22, to celebrate the first All Ireland Skateboard Competition in a decade. Photo: Conor Kenny
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.