23 brilliant photos of Derry hosting the first national skate competition in a decade

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 25th Mar 2025, 10:57 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 10:57 BST
The All Ireland Competition was hosted in Derry’s City Skatepark, the first time the city has hosted a skateboarding competition.

Organised by the Irish Skateboarding Association (ISA) and Joe Hill, a lifelong skater and owner of the Derry City Skatepark, the event was sponsored by Monster Energy.

Photos by Conor Kenny, you can find his social media here: https://www.instagram.com/conorkennyphoto/

Read about the competition here: https://www.derryjournal.com/news/people/watch-derry-hosts-the-first-national-skate-competition-in-ireland-in-a-decade-5049059

Derry welcomed skaters from all over Ireland, who came together on Saturday March 22, to celebrate the first All Ireland Skateboard Competition in a decade.

All Ireland Skateboard Competition.

All Ireland Skateboard Competition. Photo: Conor Kenny

