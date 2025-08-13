Planned renovations to Derry’s Siege Museum and Apprentice Boys Memorial Hall will allow for a “360-degree panoramic view” of the city, Derry City and Strabane District Council have been informed.

A Listed Building Consent application for viewing platform access and associated works to the Siege Museum and adjacent Apprentice Boys Memorial Hall on Society Street was recently submitted to the local council’s planning portal.

The plans for the buildings include the installation of a new staircase, extension of an existing passenger lift and installation a new platform lift to provide access to an existing flat roof on the Memorial Hall, giving visitors a “360-degree panoramic view of the city of Derry” – an accompanying Heritage, Design and Access Statement detailed.

They also include repair works to the Memorial Hall roof, stonework and windows.

The Statement added: “The works will consist of extending the existing lift core within the Siege Museum vertically by two levels to facilitate access to the existing flat roof of the [adjacent] Memorial Hall.

“A new external staircase will also provide access and act as an emergency escape route.

“Limited access to the tower roof will be facilitated under supervision via a small platform lift within the Memorial Hall tower.

“The majority of the proposed interventions will occur on the Siege Museum with limited works required to the Memorial Hall itself.

“The building sits in a prominent location within the Walled City and overlooks the Bogside.

“It is within close proximity to several listed buildings and sits alongside the Derry Walls.

“The Memorial Hall tower offers a unique vantage point with panoramic views over the entire city with the Donegal Hills as a backdrop.

“All key buildings and points of interest can be viewed from this vantage point.

“The Apprentice Boys are a charitable organisation and wish to enhance the visitor experience by adding a viewing platform to their offering to attract more visitors to enjoy both the Siege Museum and the viewing experience.

“This new facility will also improve their financial viability while adding to the tourism offering in the city.”

