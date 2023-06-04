47 pictures from the huge Inish Tractor Run 2023 in Donegal

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky as hundreds of people drove their tractors up to Banba’s Crown in Malin Head on Sunday before the Inish Tractor Run charity drive got under way.

There was a great atmosphere at Ireland’s most northerly point as people gathered in the warm sunshine to witness the pristine tractors of all makes, shapes, sizes and colours arriving and being parked up ahead of the run getting under way at 11am.

The convoy was cheered by local people and well wishers as it made its way down the hill and formed up at the crossroads at the foot on the hill before heading out on its journey across much of Inishowen on Sunday.

This year’s big event was in aid of three charities, the Donegal Hospice, an intellectual disability play area at Ard Clochar, Carndonagh and Hughie’s Corner.

The tractor run is one of the biggest in Inishowen’s fundraising calendar each year and has raised thousands of pounds for good causes over the past nine years.

Some of those gathered remarked on the huge turnout at the event, and the participants were met with waves and cheers from spectators and passing motorists as they made their way through towns and villages in Inishowen before finishing the epic drive in Malin Town on Sunday evening.

This year’s Inish Tractor Run was held in memory of highly-regarded local man, John Byrne, who was always at the heart of his community and the event itself.

After parking up the Inish Tractor Run participants received a well deserved welcome in Mailn with a huge party at Malin Stables on Sunday evening featuring Mike Denver, Jim Devine, Shunie Crampsey, Liam McDermott and DJ Scotty among others.

Photos by Brendan McDaid / Derry Journal.

Parked up and ready at Banba's Crown.

Tractors gathered at Banba's Crown for the Inish Tractor Run.

Participants gathering under blue skies for the Inish Tractor Run.

One of the drivers getting ready for take off.

